Davidson, Grande split?

NEW YORK •In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member Pete Davidson thanked Ariana Grande for letting him stay in her US$16-million (S$22-million) New York apartment.

Now, the 24-year-old will have to move out after various media reports said that he and the singer had ended their four-month engagement that came after a whirlwind courtship.

Sharp-eyed fans would have seen the split coming.

When the pair were last pictured together on Oct 10 in New York, Davidson's bunny ear tattoo - done to celebrate his love for Grande, 25 - had made way for a heart.

Grande herself had faced a lot of pressure in the wake of the death of her former rapper-boyfriend Mac Miller, from an apparent drug overdose last month.

Fans had blamed her for the tragedy. They were an item from 2016 until May this year.

Amid the Internet storm, Davidson had rallied to Grande's support, even skipping the Emmy Awards last month - even though SNL was up for a Variety Sketch Series prize - in a bid to avoid the media spotlight.

Grande, who reportedly needed more time to heal her emotional wounds, also dropped out of an anticancer fundraising event last Saturday where she was supposed to perform.