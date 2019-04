Tune in to Life Picks, a weekly podcast by The Straits Times where we highlight the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague John Lui, who recommends Danish thriller The Guilty, as well as Toh Wen Li, who tells us about an exhibition featuring the works of pioneer Singapore artist Chen Wen Hsi.

The exhibition takes place at his former home at 5 Kingsmeade Road, from April 12 to May 3, noon to 7.30pm daily. Look out for the two murals done by Chen.