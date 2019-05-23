Dad-zzling treats at Compass One

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about special ways to celebrate the main man in your family. Stuck for gift ideas? Forget the usual tie-and-socks combination and organise a fun-filled outing to Compass One instead.

Conveniently located next to Sengkang LRT/MRT station, the shopping centre has a myriad of activities that the whole family can bond over. From shopping and dining to fun and games, here are some ideas to make Father’s Day truly memorable at this family-friendly destination.

Win Dad’s heart through his stomach

Treat Dad to a wholesome meal at A-One Claypot House (#02-36), best known for dishes that satisfy both the palate and the soul. Savour slow-boiled porridge, served with generous amounts of premium ingredients like century eggs, prawns and dried scallops.

For a limited time, enjoy a two-for-one promotion on selected porridge items.



More porridge, please — enjoy a two-for-one promotion on selected porridge items from A-One Claypot House. PHOTO: A-ONE CLAYPOT HOUSE



For fathers who prefer fried chicken and burgers, Bonchon (#01-14/15) is an im-peck-able choice. Boasting maximum crunch and minimum grease, Bonchon’s crispy double-fried chicken can be eaten on its own or with a variety of sauces, including soy garlic and gochugaru — a vibrant, smoky and spicy ingredient used in Korean cuisine.

Enjoy this alongside other Korean favourites such as Bibimbap, a flavour-packed hot stone rice bowl, and light bites like mushroom rice balls and a trio of sliders, stuffed with chilli crab, beef and chicken.



Treat your old man to fried chicken and sliders, stuffed with chilli crab and beef at Bonchon. PHOTO: BONCHON



Gift ideas for every type of Dad

Pick from Van Heusen’s (#01-32) wide collection of shirts, comprising dress shirts and short-sleeved shirts, if your father or husband is in need of a wardrobe overhaul.



Dress your father or husband in quality, ready-to-wear shirts from Van Heusen. PHOTO: VAN HEUSEN



Then, pop over to The Belt Shop, which shares the same shop space as Van Heusen, for quality leather accessories from international brands. Leather key pouches and functional wallet designs from bradFORD make an elegant yet practical Father’s Day gift set.



bradFORD's leather key pouch and wallet set makes a stylish and practical Father’s Day present. PHOTO: BRADFORD



Fathers who are caught up in the sneaker mania may appreciate Hush Puppies/Antton & Co’s (#01-41) latest Bounce Max range. Featuring bounce pods and gentle foam soles to absorb impact and boost walking motion, the range is designed to make walking as light and comfortable as possible, without sacrificing style.



These stylish, shock-absorbing shoes will add a bounce to Dad’s footsteps. PHOTO: HUSH PUPPIES/ANTTON & CO



If he prefers the finer things in life, then jewellery manufacturer Ho Bee Goldsmith & Jewellery (#02-33) has you covered. Choose from an extensive range of gold and silver jewellery at affordable prices. From rings and pendants to chains and bracelets, the jewellery selection is fit for any man whatever his style or preference.

While here, treat your Mum to some jewellery too. From now till June 30, purchase an exquisite 925 zirconia silver bracelet, plated with white gold, for $88, instead of $288.



Treat Mum to this delicate zirconia silver bracelet. PHOTO: HO BEE GOLDSMITH & JEWELLERY



Enjoy a friendly game or two

From June 3 to 16, gather your family members and participate in a series of games at Compass One’s Atrium on Level 2. Spend a minimum of $30* in a single receipt to participate. Each shopper is limited to a single redemption per day on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

Test Dad’s accuracy in a catapult-themed game that will require him to hit several targets to win prizes for the family. Then, participate in a game that will require you to flip a slipper onto a board for a chance to score Compass One vouchers worth either $5 or $10.

Give Dad a break

After a full day of activity, let Dad relax with a 10-minute back massage by skilled masseurs from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped. Spend a minimum of $30* in a single receipt to enjoy this promotion from June 3 to 16, 6pm to 8pm on weekdays, and 3pm to 5pm on weekends.

This promotion is subject to the availability of masseurs at the Atrium on Level 2.



The Face Shop’s YEHWADAM skincare range combats signs of ageing. PHOTO: THE FACE SHOP



While your husband or father gets some downtime, pop into The Face Shop (#01-17) for skincare that will keep his face as soft as his place in your heart. The premium YEHWADAM line is said to restore balance and radiance to the skin, while combating signs of ageing.

After all, there’s nothing quite like giving your loved ones the gift of youth.

Spend and win

From now till June 16, spend a minimum of $50 for a chance to win prizes worth up to $19,000* in a lucky draw. Each shopper is limited to five chances at the lucky draw per day.

Spend at least $150* from May 24 to June 16 to redeem an exclusive Travel Toiletries Bag. The promotion is limited to the first 3,000 shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.



Stand a chance to win prizes worth up to $19,000 in a Compass One lucky draw, with an OGAWA M-SUITETM Master Drive massage chair up for grabs. PHOTO: COMPASS ONE





Stand a chance to win prizes worth up to $19,000 in a Compass One lucky draw, with household items up for grabs. PHOTO: COMPASS ONE



*Terms and conditions apply. Visit compassone.sg/psmummydaddyiloveu for more details.

For more stories and promotions on SPH Love Life & Win, visit www.sphlovelifeandwin.com