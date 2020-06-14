Covid-19: Making me broke but happy

Hi. My name is Desiree and I've become a major shopaholic.

For me, this work-from-home arrangement started on Feb 10. That's right. It's been four months since I last saw my super vocal and animated radio colleagues from Kiss92 in the flesh.

I honestly thought working from home would be a good thing. It would allow me to cook my own meals, be healthier, not be distracted by office gossip. Plus, I could save on travelling time and, most importantly, money that's usually spent on cabs and so on.

Alas, that wasn't the case.

How can one overspend during a nationwide stay-home order?

Well, if you have not been bitten by the cabin fever-induced online shopping bug, good for you.

I, on the other hand, have pretty much lost it.

From Taobao and Lazada to Shopee and Asos, I have bought something from them.

Household items, Ikea boxes, clothes, exercise gear, iPad Mini, hair dye, yarn, punch needles, canvases, linens and other arts and craft supplies.

It's crazy to see the amount of stuff I've accumulated in the past couple of months.

Still, that feeling you get when that package arrives at your doorstep. It's like Christmas all over again, especially when you have a few parcels arriving on the same day.



Radio DJ Desiree Lai with the online buys and crafts she made during the circuit breaker. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DESIREE LAI



Staying home has allowed me to discover new hobbies. I've picked up embroidery, punch needle art, calligraphy and the list goes on.

But I can't attempt to make anything without buying supplies, right?

It sounds innocent enough, but that's how it starts. I can't help but constantly save items to my wish list or head directly to my shopping cart, while conveniently forgetting how much I had already spent a few days before.

It's a slippery slope. Individually, they may be small and cheap purchases, but they all add up. In the end, whatever I used to spend on eating out and travelling was spent online.

For some peculiar reason, many like me seem to experience the urge to buy loads of stuff we don't need, even more so during the circuit breaker.

Psychologists might say it's a way for us to deal with boredom and anxiety. I am using technology as my excuse.

Think about it, would this have happened if we were still in the 1990s? It's just way too easy to overspend because a purchase can be made in mere seconds on your mobile phone.

So, if you're going through the same thing, don't worry. You are not alone.

Thankfully, I have not regretted a single purchase. Yet. Indulging in arts and crafts is keeping me sane. I'm not saving much, but at least I'm keeping the economy going and I'm happy.

• Desiree Lai, a Kiss92 radio personality, is the host of That 90's Show With Desiree Lai And Joshua Simon on Saturday evenings from 6 to 8pm and Sunday Nights With Desiree Lai from 6pm to midnight. She is also the senior music director and assistant programming director for Kiss92.