Corden on hiatus from talk show

English host James Corden has been broadcasting his show from his garage.
Published
4 min ago

LOS ANGELES • James Corden will be taking a break from his talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The 41-year-old English host said he underwent a minor surgery on his eye in a Twitter post yesterday. He did not give details of the operation.

"I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights," he wrote.

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in the United States' entertainment industry in March, Corden has been broadcasting his show from his garage.

He added: "Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well, everybody."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2020, with the headline 'Corden on hiatus from talk show'. Print Edition | Subscribe
