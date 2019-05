In celebration of Mother’s Day, popular local actor Li Nanxing whipped up one of his late mother’s recipes for patrons of Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore yesterday evening.The sambal petai prawn dish is a nod to Li’s Teochew and Peranakan roots, and part of a buffet promotion at the restaurant. Fullerton is donating $8 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund for each adult paying guest during the promotion, which is until May 19.