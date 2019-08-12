Condor Heroes stars reunite for photoshoot

Netizens are thrilled to see Chinese stars Huang Xiaoming and Liu Yifei reunited again, in a photo shoot they did in Switzerland for a luxury watch brand.

They are well-loved by fans in their roles as lovers - Yang Guo and Little Dragon Girl - in the 2006 television adaption of the classic wuxia series, The Return Of The Condor Heroes.

Once panned for being gauche and unsophisticated, they both show a mature and polished look in the new photos.

Both have since found romantic interests in real life.

Huang married Chinese actress Angelababy in 2015, while Liu dated South Korean actor Sung Seong-heon from 2015 to last year. She is the eponymous character in Disney's upcoming Mulan (2020), alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee and Jet Li.