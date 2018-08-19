Concierge: Travel news and deals

PRINCES AND PRINCESSES OF MONACO EXHIBITION

An exhibition showcasing the Grimaldi dynasty of Monaco - a European dynasty with more than 700 years of history - launches next month in Beijing.

The exhibition will re-create palace spaces, including the throne room and the palace's courtyard of honour. Artefacts such as jewellery, artwork and a canopy of velvet embroidered with the family crest will also be on display.

The exhibition will be held from Sept 7 to Nov 11 at the Forbidden City in Beijing.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2PcHDGS

BANYAN TREE RESORT LAUNCHES FARM-TO-TABLE PROJECT

Banyan Tree has introduced a sustainable farm-to-table project at its Central Vietnam destination resort, Laguna Lang Co.

The farm comprises an organic garden growing local herbs and vegetables, as well as chickens and ducks. Guests can join organic farm tours to learn more about sustainability and take part in complimentary cooking classes to make local dishes such as Vietnamese Summer Spring Rolls, Bun Bo Hue (beef vermicelli soup) and Banh Khoai (Vietnamese pancake).

For more information and bookings, go to www.banyantree.com/en/vietnam/lang-co

CLUB MED LAUNCHES MUSIC-AND-DINING EXPERIENCE

Fusions, a music-and-dining experience, will kick off at Club Med Finolhu Villas, Maldives at the end of this month.

The first of a quarterly series, Fusions by Club Med will feature a four-course menu by Jozef Youssef, chef patron and founder of multisensory dining experience Kitchen Theory. The meal will be accompanied with selected pieces from award-winning composer-pianist Tze Toh.

For more information and bookings, go to www.clubmed.com.au/l/fusions

Clara Lock