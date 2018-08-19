Concierge: Travel news and deals

At Banyan Tree's Laguna Lang Co resort in Central Vietnam, guests can join organic farm tours to learn more about sustainability and take part in cooking classes.
At Banyan Tree's Laguna Lang Co resort in Central Vietnam, guests can join organic farm tours to learn more about sustainability and take part in cooking classes.PHOTO: LAGUNA LANG CO
Published
42 min ago
claral@sph.com.sg

PRINCES AND PRINCESSES OF MONACO EXHIBITION

An exhibition showcasing the Grimaldi dynasty of Monaco - a European dynasty with more than 700 years of history - launches next month in Beijing.

The exhibition will re-create palace spaces, including the throne room and the palace's courtyard of honour. Artefacts such as jewellery, artwork and a canopy of velvet embroidered with the family crest will also be on display.

The exhibition will be held from Sept 7 to Nov 11 at the Forbidden City in Beijing.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2PcHDGS

BANYAN TREE RESORT LAUNCHES FARM-TO-TABLE PROJECT

Banyan Tree has introduced a sustainable farm-to-table project at its Central Vietnam destination resort, Laguna Lang Co.

The farm comprises an organic garden growing local herbs and vegetables, as well as chickens and ducks. Guests can join organic farm tours to learn more about sustainability and take part in complimentary cooking classes to make local dishes such as Vietnamese Summer Spring Rolls, Bun Bo Hue (beef vermicelli soup) and Banh Khoai (Vietnamese pancake).

For more information and bookings, go to www.banyantree.com/en/vietnam/lang-co

CLUB MED LAUNCHES MUSIC-AND-DINING EXPERIENCE

Fusions, a music-and-dining experience, will kick off at Club Med Finolhu Villas, Maldives at the end of this month.

The first of a quarterly series, Fusions by Club Med will feature a four-course menu by Jozef Youssef, chef patron and founder of multisensory dining experience Kitchen Theory. The meal will be accompanied with selected pieces from award-winning composer-pianist Tze Toh.

For more information and bookings, go to www.clubmed.com.au/l/fusions

Clara Lock

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 19, 2018, with the headline 'Concierge: Travel news and deals'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!