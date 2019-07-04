Concert to mark Mad Chinaman's 30th anniversary

Home-grown singer, musician and composer Dick Lee will mark the 30th anniversary of his seminal album, Mad Chinaman, with a concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Sept 15.

Tickets are priced from $58 to $138 and are on sale at www.sistic.com.sg, Sistic authorised agents and the hotline 6348-5555.

With Adrian Tan as the music director and conductor, Lee, 62, will be joined by Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra and The Joy Chorale choir group, as well as special guest singers Jacintha Abisheganaden and actress-deejay Denise Tan.

The album, which was released in 1989 and achieved platinum status in Singapore, shot Lee to regional prominence. It includes tracks such as the giddily gleeful Mustapha and the rap-folk song mash-up Rasa Sayang.

It has been described "as a musical portrait of Dick, in his quest to discover his own cultural identity and what it means to be Singaporean", according to a statement from his creative agency, Dick Lee Asia.

Anjali Raguraman