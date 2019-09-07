Concert to defuse HK tensions

HONG KONG • Broadcaster TVB has been careful not to further raise temperatures in Hong Kong, which has been rocked by pro-democracy demonstrations.

Now, it plans to organise a concert in a bid to help defuse tension.

The 21/2-hour event will showcase about 100 performers, with veteran artist Liza Wang co-hosting. She has previously spoken about the need to restore order in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News reported that the concert audience can expect to be entertained by TVB artists such as Moses Chan, Ruco Chan and Ali Lee.

The show, which is set to be screened next Saturday, will also highlight attractions that make Hong Kong a haven for locals and tourists alike, such as its shopping and eating options.