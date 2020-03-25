Comedian Kevin Hart and wife expecting second child

American stand-up comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart announced on Instagram on Tuesday (March 24) that his wife Eniko Hart was pregnant with their second child.

Their son, Kenzo Kash Hart, was born in 2017. Hart has two other children - 12-year-old Hendrix and 15-year-old Heaven - from his first marriage with actress Torrei Hart.

In Hart's Instagram post, Eniko is pictured showing off her prominent baby bump, visible through sheer, embroidered black fabric.

The caption was all in hashtags: "#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh".

Eniko posted the same image on her Instagram page, with a similarly jubilant caption: "baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing".

"In the midst of all this" refers to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in August 2016, in Santa Barbara, California.