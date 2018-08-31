Come celebrate with Compass One

Be sure to head down to Compass One in September. As the mall gets ready to turn two with a bang, it has plenty of surprises in store for shoppers.

Residents of Sengkang and the northeast will no doubt be familiar with the mall. But even if you don’t live nearby, you can’t miss it — the shopping centre is located right next to Sengkang LRT/MRT station, Sengkang Bus Interchange and Compassvale Bus Interchange.

Look out for great deals, value-for-money promotions, and Mid-Autumn Festival fun and games.

Here are some not-to-be-missed highlights :

Cool stores to check out

Since opening in 2016, Compass One has been providing a more interesting shopping experience with its unique outlets.

D Laksa (#B1-46) brings Johor Bahru’s most popular Penang Assam Laksa to local shores. The store’s laksa boasts an aromatic sweet and sour gravy with noodles that come straight from Malaysia. Those who crave spice can consider Chicken Hotpot (#B1-34) for its tender chicken and simmering broth, while Ichiban Sushi (#01-13) is the go-to restaurant for a wide range of value-for-money sushi and sashimi.



Fashion fanatics can head to YISHION (#01-50) for outfits that up their style quotient. Awarded Asia's Most Influential Brand (Fashion) in 2016 by Influential Brands, YISHION offers trendy and comfortable apparel for men, women and children alike. Visit the Compass One outlet for a free Animal Print Tote Bag with a minimum spend of $79, while stocks last.



Tech lovers can head to Remax (#02-42), a one-stop mobile accessories store offering unique phone cases and reliable chargers, and those in need of some comfort will find their answers at OGAWA (#01-50), a leading provider of massage and wellness equipments.



Experience holistic healing with scents at The Smell Lab (#03-31). One of only three outlets in Singapore, the store promotes quality and natural products for a most aromatherapeutic experience.

Games and contests galore

From Sept 3 to 9, the mall will be holding a slew of games at its Level 2 atrium. To participate, simply spend a minimum of $20 in a single-day receipt. The offer is limited to the first 150 shoppers on a first-come-first-served basis, and valid while stocks last.

Families and new parents can sign their little ones up for the Baby Crawling Contest from Sept 7 to 9. Held at the Level 2 atrium, the event is open to babies between seven and 14 months. Visit Compass One’s website now to register.

Kids can have fun too. Workshops for activities such as terrarium-making and rope-coaster painting will be held concurrently at the mall — all you need to do is spend $50 in a single-day receipt.

Compass One will also be celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with everyone's favourite indulgence, mooncakes. Head down in September to get your hands on these delectable treats.

East Ocean will be displaying their baked mooncake filled with reduced sugar white lotus paste and premium grade macadamia nuts for that extra crunch. These mooncakes are the perfect gift for those craving something sweet without feeling guilty. Goodwood Park Hotel will also present their blue pea flower with white lotus seed paste and melon seeds, turning heads with its gorgeous blue hues.



Those keen to live lavishly can try out Golden Moments' exquisite Mao Shan Wang mooncakes. Encased in delicate, healthy black snowskin, the mooncakes are sprinkled with gold dust to add a regal and luxurious touch. The premium Mao Shan Wang flesh does not contain preservatives, cream or added sugar. For a lighter flavour, visitors can try Intercontinental Hotel's divine collection of baked and tea-infused snowskin mooncakes, from Man Fu Yuan Restaurant.



KELE uses quality ingredients in its newest offering — the avocado gula melaka with roasted macadamia nuts snowskin mooncake. Using modern flavours in a traditional case, the mooncake stands out with its striking green shade. Other brands present at Compass One's Mid-Autumn Festival include Home's Favourite, Fu Chong and Tai Chong Kok.



Daily promotions and treats

From now till Sept 6, be one of the first 200 shoppers to spend at least $20 in a single receipt and win either a Compass One helium confetti balloon or free churros. This promotion is on a first-come-first-served basis. Redemptions can be made at the Concourse Area on Level 1.

Good news if you are a Compass One Rewards member — you can redeem 500 loyalty points from now till Sept 9. Just be one of the first 2000 shoppers to spend $100 (on up to three same-day receipts), then head to the Customer Service Counter on Level 3 to receive your points.

The biggest promotion runs all the way until Sept 24. In conjunction with both Compass One’s second anniversary and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the first 2,000 shoppers to spend at least $150 will be rewarded.

The amount must be spent using up to three same-day receipts. Premiums are available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.