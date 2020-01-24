CNY: Happenings - Family

GONGXI GONGXI AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE

Snap a wefie with your favourite characters this Chinese New Year. The whole gang, from Shrek to Princess Fiona to Elmo, will be there in their New Year finery.

If that is not enough - after all, how often do you see Princess Fiona in a qipao or Puss in Boots in a changshan? - follow in the footsteps of a mythical dragon as it skips and dances through the park.

WHERE: 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Till Feb 9, 10am to 7pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 10am to 9pm ADMISSION: Chinese New Year promotional tickets to Universal Studios Singapore are available from $43 INFO: rwsentosa.com

POSE WITH GIANT PINEAPPLES OR MAHJONG TILES

Something exciting is brewing on the roof garden of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC).

At its Chinese New Year bonanza, Huat Huat Land, you can pose with giant illuminated pineapples, sit on a pile of gold or shuffle massive mahjong tiles.

There are also murals that showcase the various ways Singapore celebrates this major festival.

And do not miss out on SCCC's limited-edition augmented-reality red packets. Scan the QR codes on them and watch local traditions come to life on your screen.

WHERE: 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till Feb 8, 9am to 11pm INFO: singaporeccc.org.sg ADMISSION: Free

BE A GYM RAT AT THE SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

Time to finally get to work on those New Year resolutions.

Gym rats, be sure to attend Mighty Abundance @ Singapore Sports Hub, which offers yoga and high-intensity interval training (Hiit) classes for the whole family to enjoy.

Channel inner peace, boost your energy and align your chakras in a yoga session. Or work off the flab and gear towards that six-pack at a Hiit class.

WHERE: 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Till Feb 8, various times ADMISSION: From $25 a class INFO: sportshub.com.sg

SOAK UP PEACE AND NATURE AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

Eager to get away from the hustle and bustle of the Chinese New Year period? Then take a trip down to Dahlia Dreams, now on at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay.

Wander among the beautiful dahlias, narcissi and azaleas and marvel at the gorgeous Mosaiculture displays, including sculptures of red-crowned cranes, the 12 zodiac signs and an unmissable massive Golden Rat.

From Monday, you can also check out Spring Surprise events at various locations at Gardens by the Bay.

Catch the Golden Pyro Dragon Dance as it weaves through a mesmerising shower of firework-like sparkles. Don't miss The Story Of Nian, a retelling of the traditional tale through music, drama and puppetry. Other highlights include lion dances, a shadow puppet performance and a festive bazaar.

WHERE: 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Dahlia Dreams (till Feb 23, 9am to 9pm); Spring Surprise (Monday to Feb 9, various times) ADMISSION: Dahlia Dreams: admission charge to Flower Dome applies; Spring Surprise: programmes are free, admission charge to Flower Dome applies INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg

ATTEND THE ISTANA CHINESE NEW YEAR OPEN HOUSE

Take a break from feasting on festive goodies and make a beeline instead for the Istana Chinese New Year Open House on Sunday.

Work off the extra calories at the Istana Nature Guided Walk, which aims to showcase the beauty of the Istana's flora and fauna.

Or shop at the i'mable gift market, which showcases items such as leather products, homeware and jewellery produced by people with disabilities.

And for those who do not scream at the sight of a live rat, head for the Wildlife Reserves Singapore booth and interact with its special guest stars - the dumbo rat and guinea pig.

There will also be food trucks, performances by buskers and tours of the Istana main building.

WHERE: 35 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sunday, 8.30am to 6pm ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents; $2 for other visitors. Fees apply for some activities INFO: istana.gov.sg