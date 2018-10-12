Cirque du Soleil basing a show on Messi

NEW YORK • Lionel Messi has got a new kick. Cirque du Soleil is set to base a new show on the life of the Argentina football great, the Montreal-based group of performing artists said on Tuesday.

The show, which will be produced in conjunction with PopArt Music and Sony Music, will tour the world next year. It follows Cirque du Soleil extravaganzas focused on the life and careers of music artists such as The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

"It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport," Messi, 31, said in a video on the group's website. "Cirque du Soleil is a family favourite of ours. I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do."

The five-time World Player of the Year left Argentina when he was a boy to join Barcelona, the club where he has spent his entire career. He has won all the major club honours with Barcelona, but has picked up no major titles for his country in spite of reaching four finals, including the 2014 World Cup.

REUTERS