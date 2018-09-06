Chinese speciality tea chain TaiGai opens first overseas flagship store at Nex

SINGAPORE - Tea lovers in Singapore now have a new option to satisfy their cravings, as Chinese speciality tea chain TaiGai officially opened its first overseas store at Nex shopping centre in Serangoon on Wednesday (Sept 5).

The chain plans to launch another seven stores in Singapore by the end of 2019.

The brand boasts a unique form of "milk cheese crown", which refers to a foam made of milk and cheese that covers the top of the tea.

While other brands may also have milk or cheese foam teas, TaiGai infuses its crown with fruits as well.

Founded in 2015, TaiGai originated in Shenzhen, China. The "Tai" in its name pays tribute to Taiwan, the place where milk crowns were first invented, and "Gai" refers to the milk foam top.

TaiGai has over 60 stores in China, and is managed in Singapore and Thailand by BTG-Pindao Venture, formed under a joint-venture agreement between Together Inc and Shenzhen Pindao Food & Beverage Management.

Together Inc, which holds a 90 per cent stake in the venture, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BreadTalk Group.

Mr Henry Chu, BreadTalk Group's chief executive officer, said there has been a rise in demand for novelty tea beverages in Singapore in recent years.

He added: "We are excited to bring this exciting and refreshing tea beverage experience to our consumers in Singapore... I believe that through our strong operational track record and brand management experience, we are optimistic of delivering the iconic TaiGai's Milky Kiss and Fruity Milky Kiss drinks to capture the hearts and taste buds of consumers."

In addition to the opening of the Nex store Wednesday, BreadTalk Group plans to open two stores in Thailand in 2019.