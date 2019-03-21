Chinese Marco Polo opera to be staged in Italy

GUANGZHOU • Marco Polo travelled from Italy to China and now an opera about him will take the reverse route.

The original Chinese opera, based on the story of the famous explorer, will be staged in the Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa, Italy, in September.

It will mark the opening of the theatre's 2019-20 season, according to China Arts and Entertainment Group, the opera's producer.

The opera presents the epic adventure of Polo who travelled along the ancient Silk Road to reach China in the 13th century, with a focus on the trade and cultural exchanges between the East and West.

The work was created by an international team, including Danish stage director Kasper Holten, former director of opera at the Royal Opera House in London, and German composer Enjott Schneider.

It will be performed in Chinese by international singers. Executive producer Chen Rui said: "The performance in Italy will be the opera's first foray into the overseas market and we have high hopes for that."

Last May, the opera debuted in Guangzhou in China's Guangdong province and was a hit.

XINHUA