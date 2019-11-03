Chill out and have a cuppa in the liveable port city of Hamburg

Old warehouses are an unlikely hot spot for tourists, but they are one of Hamburg’s highlights.

Built along the port city’s waterfront, these red-brick blocks with pointy green roofs take up an area of 260,000 sq m or about a third the size of Toa Payoh. This makes it the largest warehouse district in the world, earning it the name Speicherstadt or City of Warehouses.

The warehouses were built between 1883 and 1927, but have since mostly been repurposed to house furniture retailers, cafes and attractions such as the Hamburg Dungeon, an interactive theatre experience, and Miniatur Wunderland. As the name suggests, Miniatur Wunderland showcases miniature replicas of cities such as Las Vegas, London and Hamburg and their transport systems and landscapes.

Walking along the waterfront one day in September, I wonder what life was like when the warehouses were built more than 100 years ago. Hamburg then was Germany’s “gateway to the world”.

I imagine ships docking at Hamburg – the country’s biggest port even today – eager to offload the mysterious spices and fascinating animals that explorers picked up on their journeys.

Hamburg is Europe’s third largest port, after Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

A guide told me coffee is one of Hamburg’s major imports – no wonder a roastery is housed in one of the warehouses.

I think about families waiting for their loved ones to return from their voyages. How did their feelings of excitement compare with those of the tourists I see, who are eagerly snapping shots of the gleaming Elbphilharmonie? This concert hall designed by architectural firm Herzog & De Meuron cost €866 million (S$1.31 billion) to build, making it the world’s most expensive concert hall.

Hamburg is a good place to relax in and feels very family-friendly.

The thought of retiring in the city flashes across my mind – Hamburg is considered one of the world’s most liveable cities, after all – but I think I would most probably be unable to afford doing so.

With 1.8 million residents, Hamburg is Germany’s second-largest city. The capital Berlin has about 3.5 million people.

Hamburg has about 40,000 millionaires, one of the country’s highest, according to the city’s marketing site.

On my walk, I come across an art piece, hung on top of a bridge, which uses sensors to detect people’s emotions and reflects their feelings in a smiley face or a downturned mouth. The guide I was with said Hamburg’s port is most spectacular during the annual cruise days, when a bonanza of light installations transforms the waterfront into a stage for snazzy cruises to parade by.

Germany’s first tax office, which has been converted into a hotel, is found in Hamburg.

If I had more time, I would have liked to check out the city’s maritime museum, given Hamburg’s heritage as a port city, and the fish market by the waterfront that is open only on Sundays.

I walk 10 minutes from the waterfront to a lunch sponsored by my host, Frasers Hospitality Group, at seafood chain Daniel Wischer (Grosse Johannisstrasse 3, tel: +49- 4036-091-988). I particularly enjoy the main course – a robust fish steak coated with a tangy sauce. Delicious, too, are the pancakes with red berries covered with a creamy sweet sauce. I return to try its fishcakes for supper. The hearty breaded cakes do not disappoint.

That evening, I find myself in the Jungfernstieg district, where the well-heeled shop in streets lined with big brands like Prada, Ralph Lauren and Tesla Motors.

Shoppers can rest after a day of shopping and dine by the romantically lit canal Bleichenfleet. But Hamburg is not all about glitz. It made headlines in 2017 when protesters thronged the thengrungy neighbourhood of Sternschanze to protest against the G-20 summit held in the city. There were fires, riots and robberies.

The neighbourhood has been cleaned up since, but it is not hard to find signs of poverty. I spot homeless people on the steps of Achidi John Platz and near bakeries, children’s stores and restaurants serving Chinese, Vietnamese and Turkish fare. At a nearby skate park that has a steel slide, dishevelled men hug themselves for warmth.

A street away, along the main road of Schulterblatt, yuppies queue outside designer cake shops, a Japanese drinking hole called Kaikoh Izakaya and Mam, a Greek restaurant. Those early enough to get a table sit on wooden benches and dig into dinner amid laughter and conversation.

I reach the neighbourhood just as the sun is setting and the drinking scene opens up right as stores selling baby clothes, souvenirs and stationery shutter for the day.

Hamburg has been a pleasant surprise, I think to myself, as I make my way around Sternschanze. I wish I had arranged to stay another day.

• The writer’s trip was hosted by Frasers Hospitality Group, which opened its first luxury hotel in Hamburg called Fraser Suites Hamburg in September. Its other hotels are in Frankfurt and Berlin under a more youthful brand, Capri. A Capri hotel is expected to open in Leipzig next year.