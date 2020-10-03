Children's Day 2020: MOE photo contest captures school life before and after Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A boy jumps high over a jump rope made of rubber bands, his knees tucked tightly as he executes a perfect arc to advance in the traditional game of Zero Point.

It could be just another Racial Harmony Day at First Toa Payoh Primary School, except that everyone has a mask on and is spread out.

This arresting visual is one 30 winning entries in the Ministry of Education's Our Schools, Our Stories annual photo contest, which garnered a record 1,768 entries from 248 schools, the highest number since the contest started in 2018.

Spanning pre- and post-Covid days, the photos are a powerful testament of school solidarity in good times and bad, a precious memento of how the nation's children braved their worst fears and a timely reminder of the everyday heroes among us.

Catch its interactive roving exhibition from now until March 1 next year at seven heartland venues. Go to MOE's website for details.

Can you see the sparkle in their eyes? These heartwarming photos celebrate the milestones of students in Boon Lay Secondary School.



Nurfazlin Junidi. Boon Lay Secondary School. PHOTO: MOE



Up against the defending champion in the finals of the 2019 C Division Rugby Bowl, the entire school community and alumni rallied around the Admiralty Secondary School rugby team in a nail-biting match.



Hong Chin Keat. Admiralty Secondary School. PHOTO: MOE



Students of Pei Hwa Secondary School enthusiastically raised funds for social service agencies during the school's Community Day last year.



Zann Yeo. Pei Hwa Secondary School. PHOTO: MOE



Schools have to manage temperature screening and safe distancing in the new normal, so teachers and non-teaching staff at Kent Ridge Secondary School stepped up and took on new roles to help out.



Saraphina Yeo. Kent Ridge Secondary School. PHOTO: MOE



Beyond educating their young charges, teachers at MOE Kindergarten @ Fernvale became counsellors and even safety officers in the pandemic.



Ervinna Leong. MOE Kindergarten@Fernvale. PHOTO: MOE



Pupils at First Toa Payoh Primary School celebrated Racial Harmony Day this year with safe management measures in place, but the children still had fun playing traditional games such as kuti-kuti and top-spinning.



Tey Shi Yun. First Toa Payoh Primary School. PHOTO: MOE



Recess became dramatically different at Lakeside Primary School because of safe management practices.