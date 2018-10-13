Charlie Lim's new album out, followed by December gig

Home-grown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim (above) is going for a double knockout.

The first punch came yesterday, with the release of his new album Check-Hook. He will strike next with a concert on Dec 7 at The Star Theatre.

Named after a boxing technique, Check-Hook is his attempt to come to terms "with his artistic and personal pursuits", according to his label Universal Music Singapore.

For his concert, Lim will be joined by singersongwriter Vanessa Fernandez and Eugenia Yip from Riot !n Magenta on backing vocals. It will be filmed, recorded and released next year as part of a live album.

Tickets at $58, $68 and $88 are available via Sistic for Frank by OCBC credit or debit card customers.

Public sales begin on Monday.