Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mark second anniversary of first date

SINGAPORE - Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas commemorated the second anniversary of their first date on May 25.

The Bollywood star and her musician husband took to Instagram to remember the special day, with throwback pictures from their first date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Chopra, 37, posted a selfie of the two of them posing with blue baseball caps.

She captioned the post: "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights..."

The similarly nostalgic selfie that Jonas, 27, posted showed the pair in cowboy hats.

The caption read: "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years"

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jaipur, India.

