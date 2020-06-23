Catch The Substation's festival at home

Come home to The Substation this weekend as it goes digital with its first programme of the 2020/2021 season.

The online festival, Coming Home, runs between Friday and Sunday, offering patrons a sneak peak into the arts centre's upcoming initiatives for the year.

Initially planned as a physical event, the virtual avatar includes a series of short films directed and produced by Singaporean film-maker Russell Morton, titled Theatre Triple Bill.

The short films were adapted from three theatrical works by Lina Yu, Ramith Ramesh and Zelda Tatiana Ng. As Singapore entered the circuit breaker period and rehearsals shut down prematurely, the three works were reinterpreted from stage to screen.

The festival also offers a virtual exhibition by 12 artists and collectives from The Substation's year-long Associate Artist Programme, which invites collectives and artists to delve into a process-driven development of existing or new works.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into the ideas and projects the artists are working on, highlighting their varied methods and approaches to artistic practice.

The festival culminates in a roundtable discussion on the different aspects of film-making and the relevance of the cinema in a postpandemic world.

Titled A Reel Roundtable: Exploring Intersections And Sustainable Film Practices, the webinar session conducted through Zoom includes a panel of four practitioners from Singapore's film industry discussing strategies they have applied in their individual sectors.

Helming the festival are artistic directors Raka Maitra and Woon Tien Wei, who have worked closely with the arts centre in the past, kickstarting their artistic careers and benefiting from programmes at The Substation, which has been a launchpad for local artists since its establishment in 1990.

They see the festival as an opportunity to invite artists and patrons who have been involved with The Substation, like themselves, to "come home".

"Coming Home is about reminding everyone that 'home' is here and is still relevant.

"We need to remember that art is more than commodities and spectacles. Art, in its diversity, has agency and potency to affect the world," Woon said.

As the arts sector took a hit from Covid-19 and safe-distancing regulations took hold, the artistic directors struggled with the challenge of engaging their audience and fostering collaborations in the digital space.

VIEW IT / COMING HOME

WHERE: Virtual festival by The Substation, different events available online or through Zoom WHEN: Friday to Sunday ADMISSION: Free, go to www.substation.org/ programmes/2020/ coming-home

Said Maitra: "There was immense pressure to go digital, but how can digital art replace the magic of watching a show in an intimate black box? How about the fervent discussions that follow a show, and conversations which themselves ignite new ideas? We must adapt."

She added that as the festival goes online, the team will continue to think about how to present art meaningfully, giving the works and art-making process their due respect.