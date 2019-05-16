Catch 10 days of playful acts at Esplanade's Flipside festival

Get set for an assortment of vibrant entertainment from May 24 to June 2, 2019!

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s annual Flipside festival is back in Singapore with 10 days of comedy, music, visual art, puppetry, physical theatre and circus arts presented by local and foreign performers.

Loads of hands-on fun and imaginative events await the family and the young-at-heart, from ticketed programmes to free performances.

Special highlights include rib-tickling comedies, creative performances with audience participation, the Flipside Circus Weekend as well as the Flipside Scratch Night.

Read more about them below and mark your calendar to soak in the fun.



The Artist by Circo Aereo, Finland. PHOTO: ANTTI SAUKKO



The Artist (by Circo Aereo, Finland)

Combining hilarious clowning and physical theatre, The Artist is about an artist who arrives in his paint-spattered studio ready to create a new work.

As he waits for inspiration, his focus strays and the blank canvas taunts him. Suddenly, every task is filled with challenges, until chaos is unavoidable.

When: May 24 to 26, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio

Admission: $35 (Concessions for students, NSFs and senior citizens: $28)



Giant’s Table by CCOTBBAT, Korea.



Giant’s Table (by CCOTBBAT, Korea)

You don't just watch this whimsical performance, you get to be in it as well!

Giant’s Table mixes live animation with an interactive performance, transforming a normal table into a huge giant’s table through digital imaging with a live video backdrop.

Watch images come to life through the interaction between the actor and live video projection. In the second part of the show, the audience can participate by jumping into the Giant’s Table too.

When: May 31 to June 2, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Admission: $25 (Concessions for students, NSFs and senior citizens: $23)



The Pigeoning by Robin Frohardt, the United States. PHOTO: RICHARD TERMINE



The Pigeoning (by Robin Frohardt, the United States)

The Pigeoning is a darkly comedic yet heartfelt story that spins Bunraku-style puppetry and lo-fi special effects into an epic tale about the illusion of safety and control in the context of the end of the world.

This funny, dialogue-less performance is about Frank, who is obsessed with cleanliness and order, and is convinced that pigeons are plotting against him.

When: May 30 to June 2, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Admission: From $35 (Concessions for students, NSFs and senior citizens: $28)



The Social Sorting Experiment by Smartphone Orchestra, The Netherlands. PHOTO: NICHON GLERUM



The Social Sorting Experiment (by Smartphone Orchestra, The Netherlands)

In this absurdist and serious, yet fun and interactive performance, you and your smartphone are the main stars of the show.

Find out what your digital caricature says about you during this free-standing event, and be prepared for guided social interaction, making new friends and the use of smartphones throughout.

When: May 24 to 26, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Admission: $20 (Concessions for students, NSFs and senior citizens: $15)



Bornfire Circus from Singapore.



Flipside Circus Weekend: Bornfire Circus (Singapore)

Be dazzled by daily circus arts performances — including juggling, balancing free play and jam, and aerial acts — by Bornfire Circus, a Singapore circus arts community that believes in bridging differences through the beauty of circus arts.

When: May 24 to June 2, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre and Esplanade Courtyard Green

Admission: Free



Phare, The Cambodian Circus from Cambodia. PHOTO: LIZA POLITI



Flipside Circus Weekend: Phare, The Cambodian Circus (Cambodia)

This energetic performance is more than just a circus act. Be awed by the Phare performers as they use a combination of theatre, music, dance and modern circus arts to tell uniquely Cambodian stories, delighting audiences with their energy, emotion, enthusiasm and talent.

When: May 24 to 26, 2019 (7.30pm)

Where: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre

Admission: Free



Trashpeze by Wise Fools, Finland. PHOTO: TOM LEENTJES



Flipside Circus Weekend: Trashpeze (Wise Fools, Finland)

Through strange and humorous absurdity, Trashpeze introduces explosive and unique circus techniques on triple trapeze, cloud swing and dance trapeze. Have a swinging good time with the three characters in Trashpeze as they captivate you with their incredible journey through a "land of trash".

When: May 24 to 29, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Courtyard Green

Admission: Free

Flipside Scratch Night

Catch the Flipside Scratch Night, a new festival platform for selected practising and aspiring artists to present short performances in a light-hearted night of exploration and discovery.

Its special focus is on music and comedy with a twist, puppetry, physical/visual theatre and contemporary circus. Come and join in the fun if you enjoy surprises and the open mic format.

When: May 24 and 31, 2019 (9.45pm)

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Admission: Free

Other Flipside events not to be missed include:

Late Night Backstage Tour: The Spaces in Between

Explore the secrets of Esplanade as you traverse a dizzying catwalk among the theatre spotlights, discover what lies beneath the stage and hear stories of those working behind the scenes.

When: May 24, 25, 30, 31 and June 1 , 2019 (11pm)

Where: Esplanade Box Office & Info Counter

Admission: $50 (Concessions for students, NSFs and senior citizens: $40)

MIX (Spasmo Teatro, Spain)

Laugh your head off with this Spanish theatre company's collection of sketches that is seriously silly and big on personality. Enjoy a repertoire that has been specially tailored for its Singapore debut.

When: May 31 to June 2, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre

Admission: Free

#Goals (Dwayne Lau, Singapore)

Join theatre actor-director Dwayne Lau on a late-night "workout" session (in honour of the 24-hour fitness gyms sprouting up all over Singapore) that combines comedy and re-contextualised pop songs.

When: May 31 and June 1, 2019 (various timings)

Where: Esplanade Concourse

Admission: Free

For event timings, bookings and more information of Flipside, go to www.esplanade.com//flipside

