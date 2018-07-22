Caring for special children over two generations

In Madam K. Sartha's family, there are two generations of foster parents - and both are taking care of children with special needs.

Madam Sartha, 78, has fostered more than 10 children in the past 42 years. Like the first child she fostered, the 20-year-old youth she is caring for now has special needs. Peter (not his real name), who has learning difficulties, has been fostered by the widowed housewife and great-grandmother for almost all his life.