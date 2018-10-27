Cardi B worries for baby girl

NEW YORK • After her phone number was leaked, new mum Cardi B had to hire a private investigator.

"I got so many disgusting text messages that I had to find out who (was) threatening my child," the rapper revealed on the Beats 1 show on Apple Music.

She and fellow rapper Offset had their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

On the show, she also revealed that she turned down offers to publish photographs of her child, reported E! Online.

"I got offered seven figures (but) I'm just not ready yet.

"I'm not even ready yet to have a babysitter."

Cardi B is also looking at the larger parenting picture beyond just protecting her child from public scrutiny.

In an interview for W magazine's Art Issue, she said: "I'm thinking about how my money's going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college.

"I'm thinking about investments.

"I'm thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s*** like: 'How am I going to discipline this girl?'"