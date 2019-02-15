Captain Marvel stars wow fans in Singapore

A busy schedule for the stars of Hollywood's latest superhero flick Captain Marvel ended with a treat for fans at Marina Bay Sands.

Brie Larson, who plays the title character and was dressed in a black jumpsuit with a Captain Marvel brooch pinned to her back, was joined by co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, and Gemma Chan of Crazy Rich Asians fame.

They took selfies, shook hands and gave autographs to some 800 lucky fans who turned up for the free event.

As the star of Marvel's first female-led film, Larson said: "So many superhero movies are about getting to something or saving something, but this (movie) is about her getting to herself and the journey of finding herself."

She had announced her arrival in Singapore with a photo of herself jumping in her hotel room posted on Instagram on Wednesday night.

"I'm in Singapore for the first time and loving it!!!" wrote the 29-year-old, who in 2015 won Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Room, as a young woman held in captivity.

By then, she had already visited well-known eateries and attractions here, including Peranakan restaurant Guan Hoe Soon, where she indulged in buah keluak, assam fish, otah and chendol for lunch, the ArtScience Museum, Gardens by the Bay and Newton Food Centre, where she went with Chan, 36.

Chan, who also had several posts on her Instagram stories through the day, even shared a photo of their nearly empty Tiger beer tower. In another photo, she posed with a satay stick and captioned it: "So. Good."

Singapore is the first stop of the cast's global publicity tour for the film and also its only Asian stop. Captain Marvel premieres on March 7.

Earlier, she also posted photos of Marina Bay Sands and its famed infinity pool at sunset.

Meanwhile, Jackson, 70, who plays Nick Fury in the film, shared a video of his plane heading for Singapore on Wednesday. He tagged the location as "somewhere in the South China Sea", and said: "Goooood morning Singapore!! #captainmarvel #81feelslike87at8am".

