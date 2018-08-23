Can renting clothes discourage buy-and-throw practice?

SYDNEY • Australians today just seem to "wear clothes like condoms". That is the opinion of Ms Sarah Freeman who, shocked by the speed at which they buy and throw away cheap garments, is trying to persuade shoppers to rent clothes instead.

"They wear them once and they throw them away," the passionate vintage-garment lover noted at her Clothes Library in the Sydney suburb of Potts Point.

"That's not how clothes are supposed to be designed. The clothes nowadays are manufactured for six wears, I think, which is terrible."

Globally, clothing production doubled from 2000 to 2014, with the number of garments bought each year by consumers soaring by 60 per cent, according to consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

A booming part of the industry, including in Australia, is fast fashion, where catwalk designs are quickly turned into apparel sold at low or ultra-low prices.

A recent YouGov survey found that almost a quarter of Australians have thrown away an item of clothing after wearing it just once. Four in 10 admitted that they had binned unwanted garments, adding to landfill issues.

The rock-bottom prices for consumers contrast with the high cost paid by the environment.

Tonnes of cheap clothes are churned out every year in developing countries, using copious amounts of energy and resources and polluting waterways near factories with toxic chemicals.

The materials used are often synthetic and non-biodegradable, meaning even washing can be hazardous, with some textiles shedding plastic micro-fibres that make their way to water catchment areas and oceans.

In recent months, the devastating impact of waste has made headlines after China, Australia's biggest market for recycling waste, cracked down on foreign imports.

Pro-environment folk are suiting up for the battle to clean up the industry. At Melbourne's Deakin University, researchers won support from Swedish mega-retailer H&M to develop "circular denim", where old jeans are used to colour new ones, reducing the impact on landfills and of dye run-off.

Although such efforts could lead to significant change within the industry, Australian Fashion Council chief executive David Giles-Kaye believes the key to solving the issue ultimately lies with consumers and their desire for even quicker and cheaper clothing.

"It's still very much a fringe movement. When consumers continue to want more products at a lower price, it really drives the producers into less sustainable areas of manufacturing," he noted.

Ms Freeman is convinced that if concepts like hers where shoppers can borrow and return good-quality second-hand clothes for a small monthly subscription fee catches on, people power can make a difference in a positive direction.

"Hopefully, it will catch on and people will start being more conscious and just make an effort to not go out and purchase the fast-fashion items," she said.

"I mean, if we stop demanding it, then they (retailers) have to stop supplying it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE