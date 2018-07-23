Buzzing: Taylor Swift to star in Cats film

Taylor Swift to star in Cats film

Taylor Swift, 28, has been cast in a big-screen version of the stage musical Cats, in what will be the pop singer's biggest movie role so far, reports said last Friday.

She will join Oscar-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, talk-show host James Corden and veteran British actor Ian McKellen in the movie.

La La Land director reunites with Gosling

Damien Chazelle - the Oscar-winning director of La La Land - will team up once again with Hollywood heart-throb Ryan Gosling in his new film First Man. The movie follows the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong in the years leading up to 1969, when he became the first man to walk on the moon.