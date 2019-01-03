Buzzing: Re-scheduling of Andy Lau concert in the works

Re-scheduling of Andy Lau concert in the works

Focus Entertainment, the organiser of My Love Andy Lau World Tour - Hong Kong 2018, has announced that it has applied for the use of Hong Kong Coliseum as it hoped that the cancelled shows can be re-scheduled to December this year - the earliest available period.

It said that fans with valid tickets will be able to choose to accept the concert re-scheduling arrangement or seek a ticket refund if the application is successful. The concert organiser will arrange for refunds if the application is unsuccessful.

Seven shows of the Andy Lau concert from last Friday to today were cancelled after Lau was diagnosed with flu and under doctor's orders to rest until he was fully recovered.

Stranger Things back with third season

Netflix has confirmed that the third season of Stranger Things will premiere on July 4.

The hit nostalgic supernatural drama tells the story of a group of young friends living in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s and the odd happenings that threaten them all, Agence France-Presse reported.

Stranger Things has garnered 31 Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.