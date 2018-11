Hollywood star for Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas celebrated his 50th year in show business on Tuesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near that of his screen legend father, Kirk Douglas, now 101, Reuters reported.

Douglas, 74, best known for his Oscar-winning turn as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street (1987), was accompanied by his father, star of 1960 gladiator movie Spartacus, his actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and his The China Syndrome (1979) co-star Jane Fonda.