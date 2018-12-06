Buzzing: Ariana Grande's video fastest to reach 100 million views

Ariana Grande's video fastest to reach 100 million views

Ariana Grande's break-up anthem Thank U, Next has become the fastest music video to reach 100 million views, video-hosting service Vevo said on Tuesday.

The single, released after the 25-year-old singer's much publicised break-up with fiance Pete Davidson, has also topped the Billboard charts for three weeks, giving Grande the biggest hit of her seven-year career, according to Reuters.

U2 highest-paid musicians on Forbes list

Irish rock band U2 topped this year's Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians on Tuesday, thanks in part to the group's successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.

That tour helped the band collect US$118 million (S$160 million) in pre-tax earnings from June 1 last year to June 1 this year, Reuters quotes the magazine as saying.

The performances featured well-known hits from The Joshua Tree album, including Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.