Buzzing: Angelina Jolie wants divorce finalised by year's end

Angelina Jolie wants divorce finalised by year's end

Actress Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday that she seeks to move forward with her long and sometimes bitter divorce from actor Brad Pitt, which has yet to be finalised after almost two years.

Her attorney filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court, saying the actress wanted a judgment "returning the parties to single status during calendar year 2018".

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, ending two years of marriage and a 10-year romance that had made the pair one of Hollywood's most glamorous and powerful couples. They have six children, for whom she is seeking primary custody.