Buzzing: Actress Cheryl Yang registers marriage to businessman

Actress Cheryl Yang registers marriage to businessman

Taiwanese actress Cheryl Yang announced on social media on Tuesday that she has registered her marriage to Chinese-American businessman Ben Chen, 39.

The pair, who have been dating for three years, reportedly met through a mutual friend, Taiwanese singer-actress Phoebe Huang.

The 41-year-old actress rose to prominence when she acted in the television serial My Queen with actor Ethan Juan in 2009.

Girl group Twins' Gillian Chung officially weds Taiwanese doctor

Cantopop star Gillian Chung was officially married to Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai in Hong Kong on Tuesday, months after they held a wedding in Los Angeles in May.

The couple's romance was first reported in October last year. This is Chung's first marriage, while Dr Lai was briefly married in 2016 to blogger Ivy Chao.

Chung is one half of Hong Kong girl group Twins.

XXXTentacion hits No. 1 on Billboard chart with posthumous album

XXXTentacion has reached No. 1 on the American Billboard 200 chart with his first posthumous album Skins. It is the second time that the late American rapper has topped the chart. His second album, ?, topped the chart in March.

According to Billboard, Skins is the first posthumous No. 1 album since Prince's The Very Best Of Prince re-appeared on the chart after his death in April 2016.

XXXTentacion was shot dead in June.