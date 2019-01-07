BTS pick up more awards

BTS kicked off the new year with more awards, as the K-pop sensation won the Digital Bonsang and the Global V Live Top 10 Best Artist awards at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards held in Seoul last Saturday, The Korea Herald reported.

The Best Boy Group award went to Wanna One, which officially disbanded last Monday, while the Best Girl Group award went to GFriend.

Judge rejects Sheeran's lawsuit request

An American judge has rejected English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran's request to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of lifting from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic Let's Get It On for his 2014 smash Thinking Out Loud, Reuters reported.

In a decision made public last Thursday, United States District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan said a jury should decide whether Sheeran, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Atlantic Records should be liable to the estate and heirs of the late producer Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Let's Get It On with Gaye.