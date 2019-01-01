Aquaman still rules box office

Aquaman continued to make a splash in its second weekend in North America, taking in US$51.6 million (S$70.4 million) to anchor the box office. In second spot was Mary Poppins Returns while Bumblebee took third spot.

Greatest Showman soundtrack breaks record

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has ousted Adele from the record books. It has now notched the No. 1 spot in the British album chart for the 24th non-consecutive week, one better than the mark set by Adele's 21 album.