Budding talent get veterans' help

A music programme produced by zaobao.sg has helped budding local musicians to sharpen their skills and showcase their talent over the last seven months.

Titled Sing Our Song, the seven-part series - shown on the digital platform of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, and Facebook Live - has paired seven rookie musicians with veterans.

It documents how each team works together in an episode shown on the news site before the budding talent puts on a performance shown via Facebook Live.

The series, started last September, wrapped up last Tuesday with its final performance held at Capitol Theatre.

Local singing instructor Ariane Goh had worked with veteran music producer and composer Tat Tong to re-arrange her song, Where Did You Go?, in the style of current American R&B.

At the performance at Capitol Theatre, Goh, 26, performed the newly arranged song, which is about a relationship that failed to blossom.

The new arrangement was "unbelievable", she told the audience.

"It made me feel carefree, as if I was singing with a different persona, a different side of myself."

Singaporean singer-songwriter Serene Koong appeared as a special guest at the show, singing her hit ballad Knowing with Goh.

Malaysian singer-songwriter Wu Jiahui also joined Goh on stage to jointly perform two of his songs, Although I'm Willing and One Half.

He said: "I've always been impressed by Ariane's talent... Tonight is her night, so I want to use my actions to support her."

Other music veterans have also appeared on the series, including well-known composer and music producer Billy Koh, who worked with singer-songwriter Alicia Koh.

In the debut episode in September last year, young composer Daniel Ong was coached by veteran musician George Leong, who has arranged songs for the likes of Hong Kong stars Leslie Cheung and Sandy Lam; while the fifth episode saw budding singer-songwriter Joanne Teo collaborating with local music veteran Jim Lim.

Budding musicians Ong, Ng Meiting, Becka and Angus Sham, as well as veterans Leong, Lim and composer Eric Ng, featured in the series were also at last Tuesday's show.

At the show, host Ken Low, 33, a correspondent at Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group NewsHub, said: "Singapore has many established music producers and composers who are well-regarded internationally. But local budding singer-songwriters may not know about these veterans or have the opportunity to work with them.

"So the objective of this series is to bring these two groups together to collaborate and create new works together."

He added that zaobao.sg will provide a platform for other budding musicians to put out and share their music. "We hope everyone can look out for and support these local musicians," he said.