Britney Spears on 'indefinite work hiatus'

LOS ANGELES • Britney Spears said last Friday she was pulling out of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts and other work commitments to be with her family after her father was taken ill.

Spears, 37, said in an Instagram post that her father Jamie was hospitalised late last year and "almost died". "We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time," the Toxic singer wrote.

Spears was due to start a new series of concerts, called Britney: Domination, in Las Vegas on Feb 13 and perform there until August.

Her representatives said in a statement that Mr Spears spent 28 days in a Las Vegas hospital after his colon ruptured two months ago. They said he was recuperating at home and expected to make a full recovery.

They said Britney Spears would take an indefinite work hiatus, putting her Britney: Domination residency on hold until further notice.

Mr Spears is credited with reviving the career of his teen sensation daughter after her life spiralled out of control in 2007 and 2008.

He also became the court-approved conservator of her business affairs.

