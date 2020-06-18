British royals ran up almost $60,000 in security fees in Canada

LOS ANGELES • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might finally be putting down roots in sunny Los Angeles, where Markle is from, but the couple still have loose ends that need tying up in Canada, reports Cosmopolitan magazine.

Before their move to the City of Angels in March this year, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple lived on Vancouver Island, Canada, for a brief period.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to settle the hefty cost of their security arrangements during their Canadian interlude, reportedly initially paid by Canadian taxpayers.

According to celebrity news outlet Page Six and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the royal couple reportedly ran up more than C$56,384 (S$58,030) in security fees between November last year and January this year.

This is only half the total time the couple spent in the country.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a taxpayer advocacy non-profit organisation, noted that the sum reflected only The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's "overtime, travel, meals, incidentals and accommodation".

The cost is believed to be much higher once other expenses are taken into consideration.

Nearly 100,000 Canadians have signed a petition declaring that they should not bear the costs of Markle and Prince Harry's security.

However, the royals have a reimbursement plan, according to British news outlet The Telegraph.

In January, the British broadsheet reported that the couple would "reimburse the taxpayer for security provided on private business engagements with no royal connection" if they are "commercially successful".

United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter when news of the couple's relocation broke, writing: "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US, however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay."

It is unclear how commercially successful the royal couple have been during these recent months or when Canadian taxpayers would be reimbursed.