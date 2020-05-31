Bridge differences instead of vilifying the unfamiliar

Across the world, our vulnerabilities have been revealed on many levels by Covid-19.

In a personal way, wherever we may live in this strange time, we have discovered the individual and economic difficulties of enforced confinement, as well as the inspiring depths of our common humanity.

On a national level, each country is collectively facing its own particular problems. Everywhere, for better or worse, things usually invisible are being made visible.

In Singapore, we are struggling nationally with the huge spike in Covid-19 cases among migrant workers, just when we thought we had the virus under control.

From the status of being an almost invisible community, this huge workforce has now taken centre stage.

We all know that without migrant workers, the glitzy miracle of modern Singapore could not have been built with such ease.

Yet now, because Covid-19 has ravaged this transient community, these men have become visible in a new way.

The last time they were so noticeable was during the Little India bus riot in 2013, when a foreign worker was accidentally killed by a private bus driven by a Singaporean, provoking a riot of 300 men.

Although the majority of Singaporeans are both tolerant and concerned, racist remarks surfaced at that time about the migrant worker community.

Similar prejudiced remarks have surfaced again in the midst of Covid-19.

This intolerance takes a mostly cultural form and targets hygiene, eating habits and the intrinsic poverty that drives migrant workers to become migrant workers.

The successful control of Covid-19 cases earned Singapore the accolade of setting the gold standard in stemming the virus.

Now that status appears to have been tarnished. In a recent article, The Guardian newspaper in Britain reported that to some Singaporeans, this international demotion in status is upsetting.

To those people, the blame for driving Covid-19 numbers up and making Singapore look bad on the global stage rests squarely upon the shoulders of migrant workers and they "should go home".

This is not the general view in Singapore - most people appreciate the valuable role migrant labourers play, and many actively campaign for the welfare and better integration of this community. However, there appears to be a persistent minority view.

Going home is what many of these men would love to do. They come here for economic survival and to better themselves if they can. Separated from families that they are responsible for supporting, living in crowded and often unacceptable conditions, some take out large loans to get to Singapore.

It is not unusual for them to discover on arrival that they are paid less than promised, the work is gruelling beyond expectation and regard for their welfare is abysmal.

"We are stacked in the back of lorries (for transport to work sites) the way goats are stacked in when they are taken to a slaughterhouse," one worker told The Guardian.

Our rightful national pride in Singapore's achievements make derogatory international reportage, such as that in The Guardian, uncomfortable reading.

Yet, we must ask why the rights and living conditions of these men, now thrown into the spotlight by Covid-19, have not generally been issues of more importance.

Perhaps the simplistic answer is that they are "Other".

Othering is as old as humanity and unconsciously woven through every race and community.

The black writer James Baldwin said people invent categories to feel safe.

White people invent black people to give white people identity. In Hitler's Aryan Germany, the Jewish people were Other. In Myanmar, the Rohingya play that role. In the history of religion, Catholics and Protestants each saw their Christian rival as Other, as do Hindu and Muslim.To United States President Donald Trump, the Mexicans are Other. And so it goes on throughout time and history.

Othering is a collective failure to recognise the darker side of human nature and out of this failure comes the mechanism of scapegoating.

Black or white, physically handicapped, refugee or immigrant, whatever the differences we find to categorise people - ultimately, we are all one.

Migrant labourer or bank manager, the gamut of human emotions that drive us all - from sorrow and joy to love and hate - is common to both.

We are all born equal, but the opportunities that surround us in our lives are painfully diverse.

Beyond the impressive skyline of modern Singapore, a visit to the humble premises of the Chinese Heritage Centre in Pagoda Street is a deeply moving experience. Here, in touching detail, is documented the beginnings of modern Singapore.

The coolies and amahs, the rickshaw men and house boys whose lives are documented here, came to a city whose streets were supposedly paved with gold.

While they lived in Singapore, often in appalling conditions, they sent home their meagre savings. Some made good and are honoured as pioneers in today's Singapore, but many died early of disease or the effects of opium.

We should not forget that the Singapore these pioneers came to was a colonial possession ruled by people who felt superior.

In British colonial Singapore, early Chinese immigrants were Other and remained so in the British colonial psyche until our relatively recent independence and the end of British rule.

The narrative that emerges from that early pre-independent Singapore of Chinese immigrants is a narrative of courage and hope, of hard work and reinvention. It is a narrative to be proud of and one that has produced all we take so easily for granted in today's Singapore.

Our narratives reflect not only our histories, hopes and fears, but also the values we live by.

Human migration and increasing inequality perhaps form the most striking image of our age. The influx of culturally different peoples into a society inevitably stirs anxiety.

While we all wish to keep our identities, if we resist withdrawing into the false narrative of "them versus us" and actively bridge our differences, we will find only our shared humanity.

In creating bridges, we celebrate diversity, deepen our sense of ourselves and create a society where all can belong, contribute and grow.

• Born and educated in London, Dr Meira Chand is the author of nine novels, whose themes examine the conflict of cultures and the search for identity. Her most recent books are A Different Sky (2010) and Sacred Waters (2018).