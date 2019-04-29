Brazilian model dies after fall on runway

SAO PAULO • A Brazilian model died last Saturday after collapsing on the catwalk during a show on the last day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW), organisers said.

"SPFW has just received the news of the death of model Tales Soares (above) who suddenly took ill during the Ocksa show," the organisation said in a statement, without giving the cause of death.

The 26-year-old model fell while turning to leave the runway.

A medical team immediately attended to him in front of horrified onlookers, according to local media reports.

The audience initially thought his fall was part of the show's choreography while some media reports claimed that he stepped on his shoelace and fell.

A photo showed a fellow model on the runway looking stunned, with a hand held to her mouth.

SPFW said he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Tales' family," it said, while label Ocksa posted that its team was "shocked" by the tragedy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE