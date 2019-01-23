Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron an item?

LOS ANGELES • Brad Pitt has had romances with two high-profile actresses - Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Is he now going for a romantic hat trick with another big name - Charlize Theron?

A source recently told the Sun newspaper that the duo had paired up over Christmas and had spent a lot of time in his California mansion.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. They both looked really happy," the source said.

But People magazine has pooh-poohed such talk.

While Pitt, 55, and Theron, 43, did work together six months ago on an advertising shoot for Breitling watches, a source said: "They have not been out together recently and were never dating.

"Reports of them being involved romantically are false."

Pitt has been relatively quiet in the dating game since he and Jolie went their separate ways in 2016.

Theron - who bagged a Golden Globe best actress nomination for Tully (2018) - aborted her engagement to actor Sean Penn in 2015 .

So are there love sparks between Pitt and Theron?

"They are both very single at the moment, so it's no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple but, at this point, they're friends," a source told the Entertainment Tonight portal.

"At the moment, he is all about his career and his children. He is working on several projects and spends every moment he can with his kids."

Pitt recently finished work in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.