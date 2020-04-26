If you're like most people, social distancing probably isn't your thing.

Not being able to meet up with friends and family? What a nightmare.

I bet a lot of you even find working from home to be frustrating, rather than liberating.

Sitting there in front of your home computer (pants optional), enduring yet another online meeting (lag is so fun), you find yourself longing for the office and that daily face-to-face interaction with your co-workers.

Especially with that delightfully thic marketing manager. Yes, her. Everyone has seen you staring, dude.

Anyway, sorry, but I don't get it.

While we all have empathy for those enduring real hardship right now - illness, unemployment, depression - I have to tell you that when it comes to being forcibly confined to my home, I don't think I've been happier.

It is an introvert's dream come true. I was born to be quarantined.

Here's the thing. The world outside is nice, but my flat is nicer.

It has everything I need - books, paintings, musical instruments, cats and anime babe figurines.

Best of all, TV.



Yes, I'm talking to you, Netflix.

And how could I forget you, HBO?

At home, I can feed my imagination, which is almost always more fun than reality.

Just for one example, my imagination contains elven princesses in twilit forests, but there are zero such princesses wafting around my void deck.

It's no contest.

There is more than enough art, literature, music and shows about sexy vampires to keep one entertained for several lifetimes. There's no bottom to it.

Even better, you can create something yourself.

I am convinced that most creative breakthroughs in history have been accomplished by introverts.

A thorough list would be endless, but just off the top of my head, I would say composer J. S. Bach, painter Vincent van Gogh and theoretical physicist Albert Einstein were homebodies.

Because they took the alone time to cultivate their beautiful minds, they made the world a much more beautiful place.

The best example would probably be theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who was confined to a wheelchair, yet navigated galaxies.

This is why hearing celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres bitch about being bored in their mansions makes me want to puke.

How basic are you, girl?

Of course, you don't have to be a genius to have fun in your brain.

I'm living proof.

I have a band called The Shimmer Glimmers that you don't know about. We've released an EP called Elfbook One and dropped three music videos, none of which you care about.

You could go find us on YouTube, but you won't.

That's ok.

The point is, my band is a very fun hobby for me.

I don't need the outside world as I can create whole worlds of sound and vision in my mind.

It's the introvert's one true superpower.

I am now teaching myself to create 3D graphics because in our next music video I want my singer to be the Moon Queen, and obviously we can't afford a moon shoot.

The moon palace I'm building for her is like nothing that could be equalled on Earth. It is enormous, ostentatious and ridiculous.

I work on the video every day for hours. I am never bored.

I am literally in my own little world - in this case, La Luna.

The few hours I spend on Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning every weekday are more than enough to satisfy my weekly quota for social engagement.

When I say more than enough, I really mean way more than enough.

If you're feeling lost, I would highly recommend undertaking some sort of creative endeavour.

It doesn't have to be a virtual moon palace, you could try sewing some custom face masks like my wife.

How about learning to make kimchi? Or teaching yourself the periodic table?

You could take photos of your dog or work on building a sneaker collection.

How about studying a new language, even though you'll 100 per cent for sure give it up.

To those extroverts who have always relied on outside stimulation - going to clubs, taking trips, having an actual life - I hope you can use the forced isolation of this crisis to explore yourself a bit.

The manifold worlds inside, the worlds we imagine and those others imagine for us, can be even more exciting than that place beyond the wrong side of your door.

• Jason Johnson is a radio presenter from Canada who co-presents the breakfast show on Kiss 92FM in Singapore together with Maddy Barber and Divian Nair. He was previously a movie and music reviewer for The New Paper.