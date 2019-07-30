Bookmark This! Ep 9: Listening to global and Singapore audiobooks

When should an audiobook not sound too polished?

Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li swop their bookmarks for headphones in the latest episode of the Bookmark This! podcast, in which they talk about audiobooks by the likes of David Sedaris, Neil Humphreys, Marlon James and Marie Kondo.

They also review the new Storytel app, which is putting out original audiobooks of Singapore works.

Listen at str.sg/oF3r

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: John Lui Audiobook clips courtesy of Storytel Singapore

