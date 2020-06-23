Bookmark This! Ep 15: Escape into these books

After nearly two months under the circuit breaker, you may want to break free.

Journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick out some escapist reads for you by the likes of Dan Brown and Victor Hugo in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast.

Choose your own adventure in Intan Paramaditha's The Wandering, or flee a futuristic Singapore for new worlds in Judith Huang's Sofia And The Utopia Machine.

Listen at str.sg/JdRD.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

