Bookmark This! Ep 15: Escape into these books

For those who feel Phase 2 of opening up after Covid-19 is not arriving quickly enough, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick out some escapist reads in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, from swashbuckling vigilantes to fantastical moving castles.

Choose your own adventure in Intan Paramaditha's The Wandering, or flee a futuristic Singapore for new worlds in Judith Huang's Sofia And The Utopia Machine.

Listen at str.sg/JdRD

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: str.sg/oeLG

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg