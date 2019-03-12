Bookmark This! Assassins, AI and alternate histories

Published
54 min ago
oliviaho@sph.com.sg

Toh Wen Li (left) and Olivia Ho (right). ST PHOTO: OLIVIA HO

Join Life reporters Toh Wen Li  and Olivia Ho in this new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, in which they talk about sizzling reads and titles in the headlines.

In this episode, they take a stab at South Korean novelist Kim Un-su's offbeat thriller The Plotters, about a society of assassins who work out of a library. They also break down Broken Stars, an anthology of cutting-edge Chinese science fiction by the likes of Liu Cixin, Xia Jia and Hao Jingfang, edited by Ken Liu.

• Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2019, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Assassins, AI and alternate histories'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content