Bond with the whole family this school holidays

The month-long break presents a lot of chances to make the most of your time with your loved ones, but you don’t have to go far to rest, relax and have fun with them. At Kallang Wave Mall and Singapore Indoor Stadium, there is something to do for everyone this June school holidays.



Bring out your competitive spirit with Paco Funworld’s arcade games.

PHOTO: PACO FUNWORLD



Have a blast from the past at Paco Funworld (#01-02/59): Beat your family in classic arcade games, bring out your competitive spirit as you toggle foosball tables and push your luck at the claw machines and more in the one-stop entertainment centre.



Go around Singapore and see the city’s best sights with a Segway.

PHOTO: O-RIDE SINGAPORE MINI SEGWAY TOURS



Explore the city with O-Ride Singapore Mini Segway Tours (#02-19): Rediscover Singapore with the self-balancing personal mobility device, Segway. Sign up for a guided tour that will take you to some of the most picturesque sights in the city such as Singapore National Stadium, Gardens by the Bay, Merlion Park and Singapore Flyer—without breaking a sweat and the bank.



Relax with the entire family in Singapore’s first super sento. PHOTO:

YUNOMORI ONSEN AND SPA



Recharge at Yunomori Onsen and Spa (#02-17/18): Dip into Singapore’s first super sento and be transported to Japan with the whole family. Sit back, relax and enjoy your time together in this authentic Japanese onsen and spa in Southeast Asia.

Spend to win

Get a chance to redeem the following when you spend at any participating stores at Kallang Wave Mall and Singapore Indoor Stadium:

Spend a minimum of $120 from June 13 to July 24 to redeem Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 premiums: USB thumb drive and water bottle. Shoppers can combine a maximum of three same-day receipts for this promotion and present them at the Kallang Wave Mall Concierge to redeem the items, while stocks last, other terms and conditions apply.

Spend $50 or more to get a slot in the Make Your Own Toy Workshop on level one of Kallang Wave Mall from June 21 to 30 at 5pm. Bring a maximum of three same-day receipts to the Kallang Wave Mall Concierge for a chance to learn how to make your own teddy bear. Redemption is on a first come, first served basis. Other terms and conditions apply.

Spend a minimum of $50 and redeem one game card to Football Fever Carnival at the event areas on level one of Kallang Wave Mall from July 15 to 21. Test your shooting skills in the following stations: VR Header Challenge, Dartboard Soccer and Pool Soccer. Complete your game card and win a $5 Kallang Wave Mall voucher (limited to 100 redemptions daily, other terms and conditions apply). Present your receipts at the Concierge to claim a game card.



Get the chance to redeem Toy Story 4 premiums when you shop at

Kallang Wave Mall and Singapore Indoor Stadium from June 13 to July 24.

PHOTO: KALLANG WAVE MALL



Spend a minimum of $30 ($80 for FairPrice Xtra receipts) to enjoy two hours of complimentary weekday parking at Kallang Wave Mall. The promotion runs Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 4pm. Present your receipt at the Concierge. This is limited to 50 redemptions per day only, other terms and conditions apply.

Make a date with Kallang Wave Mall and Singapore Indoor Stadium next during this holidays.