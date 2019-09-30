Bodybuilding in a bikini

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

I believe positive thinking and meditation help you, from the inside out, to maintain your health and youth.

As for skincare, I make most of the products I apply on my face and body, using essential oils and coconut oil as a base.

I keep active the whole day and limit my workouts to no longer than 75 minutes.

The rest of the day, I use the step tracker to make sure I clock at least 10,000 steps.

What is your fitness routine?

I do weights from Monday to Thursday and then move on to a cardio session. Each day, I work on different body parts. For instance, it is the back and biceps on Monday; and hamstrings, glutes and abs on Thursday. Friday is when I focus on the whole body with circuit training.

Do you find it challenging to look fit and fab as you age?

It has been a constant battle for me after I turned 40 and my hormones started going haywire.

As you age, you need fewer calories to maintain your body. It is something I find challenging and always coming to terms with as I love my food and wine.​ ​

Bio Box

SHARONA HURMUSESAGE: AGE: 52 HEIGHT: 1.57m WEIGHT: 56kg She may be a 52-year-old mother of three, but that did not stop her from taking part in the Bikini category at a major bodybuilding competition in Las Vegas earlier this month. The preparation process took 32 weeks, during which the personal trainer trained hard, watched her diet and cut out alcohol, which she enjoys. She also travelled to Toronto, Canada, to train with a posing coach. "You cannot defy age but you sure can give it your all," she said. "I don't really care about whom I compete with, but I do care about earning my place on that stage." Taking part in events can sometimes be eye-opening. "I met a woman from Iran who is in remission from breast cancer and used the training for the show to stay focused on her health. What an inspiration." She may consider participating in another event. "It was my first show in the United States, which is always a tougher continent to compete in, so I will use it as a learning experience to bring a better package to the stage next time," she said. She is married to Mr Jeff Hurmuses, a Canadian who is the vice-president and managing director for Asia-Pacific at an Internet security firm. They have three daughters - Alicia, 24; Elli, 21; and Alexandra, 15.

I have made some changes in the past year, including selling my car so that I walk more, and being more mindful of my alcohol intake.

How long have you been doing weight training?

I started back in 1998, after my second child was born. I also went for my first bodybuilding event that year, when I represented Singapore at IFBB's (International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding) first Asian bodybuilding and fitness championships in Kazakhstan.

I became a bikini fitness competitor again in 2014 and I took home a bronze medal at the Hong Kong bodybuilding championships.

What was it like to prepare for a bikini fitness competition this year at 52?

The Bikini category has different requirements from the rest of women's bodybuilding, making it more attainable and appealing to women. You do not need to have too much muscle development.

I took 32 weeks to get ready. I had to adjust to counting calories, an increase in my training frequency and load, alcohol abstinence and a more consistent use of supplements such as protein powder.

I took a longer time to prepare for this show as I am 52, in menopause, have some nagging injuries and weighed 65kg, which was 5kg more than my usual weight.

However, I succeeded in losing nearly 10kg since the start of the year for the show.

What is your diet like?

My diet has always been healthy - it is a mix of everything that has fats, carbohydrates and protein in it. I do not eat a lot of sugar or snacks.

What are your indulgences?

Good wine and great food. What are the three most important things in your life? My family, my friends and my health.

What are your favourite and least favourite parts of your body?

My back and abdominals always develop well but my legs, front and back, and glutes are definitely my least favourite parts.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

Warm-up and stretches before and after are an absolute must.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in your bodybuilding journey?

Getting a spray tan naked in front of the other competitors - is something we have to do before getting on stage to have better definition.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

I have always encouraged my children to do sports and eat as healthily as possible. My husband exercises regularly as well.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

I am not much of a collector. I believe everything is to be used rather than collected.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

I have nothing against it - just make sure you do your research and find a good doctor.

Do you think you are sexy?

I believe sexiness is a state of mind. Being self-secure and confident is sexy, so I guess I am sexy.