Blackpink's Ddu-du Ddu-du tops 1.1 billion YouTube views

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The music video of K-pop girl group Blackpink's 2018 song Ddu-du Ddu-du topped 1.1 billion YouTube views on Tuesday (March 24), the strongest YouTube feat yet by a K-pop band.

The sensationally popular song, released officially in June 2018, achieved the feat in one year and nine months.

That makes Ddu-du Ddu-du the most-watched YouTube music video by a K-pop band, as well as the only music video by a K-pop band that reached the milestone of one billion YouTube views.

Blackpink is the second-ever K-pop act after Psy to chalk up more than a billion YouTube views. The singer-rapper did it with his songs, Gangnam Style and Gentlemen, released in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Blackpink, managed by South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment, consists of Kim Ji-soo, Jennie Kim, Roseanne Park and Lisa Manoban.