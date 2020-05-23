Bingo! It's the Duke and Duchess calling

LONDON • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge certainly look happy in their new job as bingo callers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the residents of the Shire Hall Care Home, an assisted-living facility in Cardiff, Wales, in a game of bingo over video-conferencing app Zoom on Wednesday and surprised the elderly players by acting as the game callers.

Spinning their own bingo spinner from Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, the Duke and Duchess giggled while taking turns to call out the numbers, according to British tabloid The Mirror.

The two royals were all smiles when they busted out their "bingo lingo", with phrases like "one little duck, number two" and "six and two, tickety-boo", much to the amusement of the seniors.

Hearing Ms Joan Drew-Smith call out "I won", Middleton congratulated her with a "Well done."

But the elderly winner teased Prince William when he asked if he and his wife did okay.

"Very good," said Ms Drew Smith, before adding, "Wasn't as good as it should have been", prompting laughter from the royals.

"We'll try and do a bit better at bingo next time," Prince William promised before saying goodbye to the residents, entertainment magazine Hello! reported.