Billie Eilish's Bad Guy top global song of last year

LONDON • Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, a pounding song that pokes fun at distorted perceptions, was named the top global single of last year by the record industry.

The fifth single from the 18-year-old American singer's first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was a hit across the world and the most listened-to track of the year.

"So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy, just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy," Eilish sings in the chorus, sometimes wearing a snorkel and mask and sometimes smearing blood from her nose over her face.

"I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type, make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type, I'm the bad guy, Duh," she sings.

In her official Bad Guy video, which has had 809 million views on YouTube, she finishes the song by sitting cross-legged on top of a man who is doing push-ups.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said the track emerged top of its digital singles chart, with 19.5 million track equivalents, ahead of Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, which came in second with 18.4 million track equivalents.

In January, Eilish snagged the Grammy award for Song of the Year for Bad Guy and also four other awards at the ceremony.

Last month, it was announced that Eilish will sing the title song from the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

"Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound," said IFPI chief executive officer Frances Moore.

Ms Moore added: "She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world."

Furthermore, her recent performance at Miami's American Airlines Arena, as part of her tour for her debut album, has caused quite a stir.

Usually seen in baggy, covered-up clothes, Eilish stripped down to her bra in an attempt to convey a message about body positivity.

According to American daily USA Today, she appeared in a video interlude between two songs, in which she was seen on a large screen peeling off her tank top as a message to body-shamers.

The video was accompanied by her monologue: "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet?

She added: "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a s**t. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it."

REUTERS